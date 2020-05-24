Alice Giger Muzyk, beloved Mother and Nanny (grandmother), of Lancaster, was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Alice is joining her loving husband, Walter Muzyk, in her heavenly home. She was born in Boothwyn, PA to the late Lloyd Giger and Alice Mantegna. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Geiger-Lippart.
She enjoyed her family, crafts and gardening. Spirited and spunky, she was a loving and caring soul.
Alice is survived by her son, Walter Muzyk husband of Vicki; grandchildren, Jenna, Olivia, Nikolas; great-grandchildren, Tanner and Raelynn; her daughter, Diane Cline wife of William; grandchildren, Ashley Rooney wife of Bryan, and Colin Schutter; and her son Tim Muzyk and his fiancée, Jen Adkins; great-grandson, Walter. Additional family, Frank Celotti and Dawn King. Alice was loving sister to siblings, Jennie Gatone, Ralph Giger, Nina Mantegna, Paul Mantegna husband of Gail, and Marie Nickel wife of Dave.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. Please occasionally check this website below for upcoming details.
