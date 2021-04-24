Alice E. Beck, 81, of Morgantown, WV, formerly of Honey Brook and Bowmansville, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Born in Coatesville, PA, she was a daughter to the late John W. & Edna R. (Rettew) Goodman and the loving wife to William G. Beck until his passing in 2002.
Alice was an avid reader. She enjoyed women's fiction novels and could finish a good book in a single day. She was a whiz at crossword puzzles and cryptograms. Alice formerly attended Honey Brook Methodist Church. She resided with her daughter Linda in WV for the last twelve years. She dearly loved her family.
Alice is survived by five children, William A. Beck of Ephrata, Nadine R. (Jeffrey) Hibshman of Bowmansville, Linda K. (Jeffrey) Skovira of Morgantown, WV, Jane R. Fredrickson of Manheim, and Mark C. Beck of Morgantown, PA; five grandchildren, Tesla Skovira, Jared Fredrickson, Kim Beck, Maison Murry, & Tabatha Mitchell; three great-grandchildren, Detric Mitchell, Mikey Mitchell, & Allie Mitchell; two sisters, Ruthann (Ronald) Shade of Honey Brook and Gretchen (John) Molnar of Pittsford, VT; & a brother, John W. (Herma) Goodman of Denver. She was predeceased by brothers, Clarence H. Goodman and G. Grant Goodman.
A graveside service will be held on Mon., April 26th at 2:30 p.m. in the Bowmansville Union Cemetery, 160 Church St., Narvon, PA 17555.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Morgantown Hospice Care, 3596 Collins Ferry Rd., Suite 250, Morgantown, WV 26505. www.goodfuneral.com