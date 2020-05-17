Alice D. Hollingsworth

Alice Hollingsworth, 96, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Brethren Village Retirement Community. Born in 1924 in Kastellorizo, Greece, she was the first daughter of the late Dimitri and Christina (Kakulas) Gabriel. Alice was the wife of the late Francis J. Hollingsworth who passed in 1979.
Alice's family left Greece and moved to New York City, NY, where she met her future husband Frank. Frank served in the US Navy during WWII on the U.S.S. Sangamon which was kamikazied. He was in the engine compartment when it was hit, and was the only survivor of the compartment. The ship stayed afloat to return home. Following the war they married and began their family, and moved to Lancaster in the mid 1950's. Over the years Alice worked at Garvins Department Store, Schick Electric, General Electric, Totes, RCA and Surrey Promotions. She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, in Lancaster.
A beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Alice was an excellent cook and poured her love into all of her meals. She was also an excellent baker, gardener, and quilter, making works of art for all of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed traveling, visiting Europe, Australia, Panama and also across the United States. An adventurous person, she was always willing to try new activities, including hot air balloon rides, deep sea fishing, horseback riding, and celebrating Mardi Gras. She had an appreciation of the small things in life.
Alice is survived by three sons. Frank (with whom she resided before moving to the Brethren Village) and his partner Mariann of Ardmore; Jim and his wife Cheron of Ocean Springs, MS; and Jack and his wife Marilyn of Oriental, NC. Also surviving are three grandsons: James of Gulfport, MS, Michael and his wife Kristin, of Tampa, Fl, and Anthony of Elizabethtown, PA; her sister, Anne of St. Augustine, FL; and many nieces, nephews and relatives around the world. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Mary.
A viewing for family and close friends will be held from 10:00 – 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, (appropriate Covid-19 protocol will be followed) followed by funeral services at 10:30 AM. Live streaming of viewing and service will begin at 10:00 AM EST via her obituary link on the funeral home webpage, SnyderFuneralHome.com. Alice will be laid to rest at St. John's United Methodist Cemetery in Paradise.
A celebration of Alice's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. at alz.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
