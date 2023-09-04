Alice Carol Housman, age 79, of Lancaster passed away on August 31, 2023. Born and raised in Lancaster, Alice was the daughter of the late Donald W. and Dorothy I. (Yeager) Abramson. She was the devoted wife of the late James S. Housman.
Alice worked for the VFW for over 20 years, at Post 1463 Lititz and most recently at Post 2435 Columbia. When she wasn't working or following weekly NASCAR races, she enjoyed putting together puzzles, gardening, and cooking. Her most precious time was spent with her children and grandchildren whom she cherished greatly.
Alice is survived by her children: Davetta A. Housman of East Petersburg, James D. Housman (husband of Michele) of Wilmington, DE and Sherry A. Enoches (wife of Russ) of Dover, DE as well as her grandchildren Dylan and Tyler Housman.
In addition to her husband and parents, Alice is preceded in death by her sister Eileen Floyd.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 from 1pm to 2pm with a service to begin at 2pm. Burial to follow at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
