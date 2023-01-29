Alice Callihan Adams, 91, of Lititz, PA passed away on Friday, January 20th at home. She was the daughter of the late David L. and L. Ila Callihan and widow of Vernon "Nick" Adams who passed away in 2012.
Alice was a member of the Church of the Brethren for 75 years. She was active in both the Lititz and Ephrata Congregations.
Alice worked most of her life in the insurance business, retiring from Old Guard Mutual Insurance.
She is survived by daughters Becky (Donald) Hershey Becker and Christine H. (Jay) Bomberger, both of Lititz; a step-daughter, Michelle Adams of Downingtown, PA: step-son-in-law, Richard Maziarz (Cathi) of Douglassville, PA. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Amanda Bomberger, Ashley Parry, Chad Bomberger, Joshua (Keira) Parry and Benjamin Parry; 4 step grandchildren, Erik (Amanda) Maziarz and Allison Maziarz, Christopher (Jana) Becker and Emily (Michael) Day; 3 great-grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter and many loving nieces and nephews. Alice was pre-deceased by 4 sisters and 5 brothers and a stepdaughter, Monique Maziarz.
Humanity Gifts will be the recipient of her body for studies in the furtherance of scientific medicine. Her ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden at the Lititz Church of the Brethren at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Alice is requesting donations be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Alice's family would especially like to thank the "Blue Team" of Hospice & Community Care for their wonderful care of Alice for the last year. Blessings to each one of you!
Services will be held on Saturday, February 4th at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA, 17543. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM and a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM.
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com