Alice C. Albright, age 89, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at ManorCare, Lancaster. She was the wife of the late George Washington Albright who died in 1995. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Catherine Hohenwarter Kaylor. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena for a number of years before worshiping at St. Joseph's in Lancaster. She returned to St. Catherine's in her later years. Alice was the first woman office manager at Pullman Trailmobile. She loved dogs, especially Jack Russells. She is survived by her son, Shawn husband of Barbara Kachel Albright of Quarryville, one granddaughter, Dana Michelle Albright of Georgetown, and a sister, Donna Marie Kaylor of Strasburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville on Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. with Deacon Michael DeGrasse as celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in St Catherine's Cemetery. There will be a casual time to greet the family from 10:45 until time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
