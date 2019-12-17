Alice Bernhard Thompson, 95, of Lancaster and formerly of Lake Wylie, SC and Manheim, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lilly Raastad Andreasen. Alice was the wife of the late Gene Thompson, who died in May of 2011. Her first husband was the late Charles G. Bernhard who died in November of 1975. In her early years, Alice worked at the Standard Oil Corporation in New York City, Chase Bank, also in New York City, RCA in Lancaster and the Manheim Belting Company. She enjoyed her experience working as an extra in the movie "Witness," which was filmed in Lancaster County. Alice devoted her time volunteering in the Carolinas, including at a women's shelter in the Charlotte area. Her interests included traveling, oil painting, history, reading, and nature. She had a strong faith and was a former member at Christ Covenant Church in Matthews, NC and Zion Lutheran Church in Manheim. Alice had a deep devotion to her family and treasured the time she spent with both family and friends.
Surviving is a son, Robert Bernhard of York, a daughter, Carol wife of Gregory Sangrey of Landisville, two stepsons, Addison, husband of Lesa Thompson of New York City, Troy "Ty", husband of Valerie Thompson of Winston-Salem, NC, a stepdaughter, Suzy Tolson of Fort Mill, SC, and a step daughter-in-law, Deb Thompson of Charleston, SC. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Andrew Bernhard, Nina, wife of Michael Nardo, Chrissy Sangrey, Dan Sangrey, three great-grandchildren, Vincent, Milania, and Dominic Nardo, 10 step grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren and a sister, Florence Duff, of Indialantic, FL. Preceding her in death is a brother, Arthur Andreasen, Jr., a sister, Constance Macken and a stepson, Mitchell Thompson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alice's memorial service at Woodcrest Villa at the Eagle Wing Commons, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit with the family on Friday morning in the Eagle Wing Commons from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com