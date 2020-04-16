Alice B. Graybill, 100, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Harrison House in Christiania, where she had been residing.
Born in New Providence, she was a daughter of the late, Roy C. and Lizzie (Brubaker) Wade. Her husband, Clarence W. Graybill died in 1985.
Alice worked at the former Tidy Products in Quarryville, and in later years worked and retired from the former Bank of Lancaster County as a courier.
Alice was a life member of the New Providence Church of God. She loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her son, Donald H. Graybill and wife Linda, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Harold Wade and sisters; Isabel Bingaham and Mildred Cayton.
Alice was preceded in death by sons; Larry P. Graybill, Dwight E. Graybill, and Kenneth Wade, along with siblings; Richard Wade, Harry "Sam" Wade, Mary Schnell and Thelma Stauffer.
At Alice's request, a traditional service and interment in the New Providence Mennonite Cemetery will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Harrison House for all their love and care.
