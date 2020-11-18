Alice Ann Brubaker of New Holland passed away on November 14th, 2020 at the age of 80. She enjoyed a lifetime packed full of family, adventure, and travels. She was an artist, an author, a singer, a dog lover, and a great cook. She will be greatly missed by her husband of more than 63 years, Clyde, and her children: Terri (married to Bob Stauffer), Randy, Steve (married to Celeste), Patti (married to Vince Rebuck), Joanne (married to Brian Dennis), and Vicki (widow of Rob Divine). Clyde and Ann have been blessed with 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition, Ann leaves behind five siblings: Ron Stern (married to Joyce), Linda Wentzel (married to Dick), Carol Hawkins (married to Rick), Dawn Smith (widow of Leo), and Gwen Thompson (married to Dale).
Ann was well known in New Holland through her employment at Victor F. Weaver, singing in the choir at St. Stephen's UCC, and as the cook and owner of the Blue Shutter restaurant. She and Clyde have been long-time members of the American Legion.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no service at this time. In honor of Ann, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster. Online condolences may be posted at www.beckfuneral.com.
