Alfredo Rivera, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on October 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Eustaquio and Victoria (Santiago Rivera Torres) Tomasini. Alfredo was married to Maria (Hernandez Marti) in November of 1962. They had 58 years together. He was very active at the First Spanish Assembly of God where he taught Sunday school and Bible Institute. He had also started his own business, Translations by Alfredo, providing interpreting services for courts and hospitals.
Alfredo is survived by his wife, Maria; his 6 children: Amnerys "Nettie" Oquendo (Carlos), Neryamn Nieves (Mario), Alfredo Rivera, Jr. (Kim), Peter Rivera (Melissa), Danerys "Donna" Clark (Timothy), Samuel Rivera. 5 Siblings: Ada Perales (Artemio), Victoria Jackson (Andrew), Maria Cortes, Martina Knox, Luis Torres. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A drive-up viewing will be held at the South Portico on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11am-12pm, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral services and interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
