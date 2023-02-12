Alfreda J. Kanes, 96, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Lititz, PA. She was the beloved wife of James C. Kanes, who passed away in 2021, with whom she enjoyed 69 years of marriage. Born in Chicopee, MA, Freda was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Gucwa) Valego. Freda was the youngest of ten children, all deceased: Jerry, Slim, Jack, Kaz, Frank, Stashu, Harriet, Helen and Ginger. She was the loving mother of Karen M. Weibel (Robert D. Weibel) of Lititz, PA. She is survived by a small army of nieces and nephews who all adored her.
Freda and Jim met at a USO dance at Westover AFB. They married in a snowstorm the next year, and set off to adventures across the world during Jim's decades long career in the US Navy. They eventually retired to North Kingstown, RI. Along the way, Freda was the consummate Navy wife, keeping the home fires burning whether Jim was in the local air control tower, out to sea on a carrier, or summering in the Deep Freeze of Antarctica. She was the typical 50's mom, baking, sewing, scouting, drilling catechism, ushering school projects, and more. She provided a wonderful place for Karen to call home no matter where in the world they landed.
In retirement Jim and Freda took great pleasure in spending time with their extended family and friends, cooking, hosting lobster feasts, keeping deer out of the garden, and feeding generations of birds.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 11-12 noon in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, with a committal service to follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Columbarium Chapel, 301 South County Trail, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Davisville Free Library, 481 Davisville Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
