Alfred Vincent DeLeo, 93, of Lancaster, passed away at his home on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1927 in Siderno, Reggio Calabria, Italy. He immigrated to the US in year 1947, traveling by ship to New York. He settled in Camden, New Jersey, where he met and married Linda Odorisi. He and his friend, Salvatore Borsellino, traveled to Lancaster and located a business property on West Chestnut and Mulberry Street where they would form their business partnership, Alfred & Sam's Italian Bakery, in 1959. They later moved the business to the current location on Fairview Avenue. Alfred retired from the bakery business in 1992.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Phillies. He enjoyed gardening and was proud of his tomatoes and rose plants. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. On June 5th, Alfred and Linda celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
He was the son of the late Dominick and Maria DeLeo. In addition to his wife, Linda, Alfred is survived by four sons, Dominick DeLeo, Jere DeLeo, husband of Judy, Fred DeLeo, husband of Priscilla, and Anthony (Christa Beebe), all of Lancaster and two daughters, Mary Ann Asghar, Lancaster and Rose Anne Snavely, wife of John, Schaefferstown. He also has 11 grandchildren: Nick DeLeo (Jessica Laureano), Michael DeLeo (Claire), Lenny DeLeo, Daniel DeLeo, Angelina DeLeo (Garnie Murray), Christina DeLeo (Eric Spall), Vincenzo DeLeo (Meg Greiner), Alex Asghar (Kawana Patterson), Brandon Snavely (LeeAnna Capretti), Andrea Snavely (Chase Felty), and Gabriel DeLeo, 9 great-grandchildren, a sister, Rosetta Avelluto, Cherry Hill, NJ and was preceded in death by his brother, Guiseppe DeLeo of Reggio Calabria, Italy.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Hospice & Community Care. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alfred's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Friends and family are welcomed to pay their respects Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA. There will be a prayer service during the viewing starting at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests will be received starting at 9:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com