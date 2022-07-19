Alfred S. Kuhns, 83, of Columbia, passed away at home on Friday, July 15, 2022. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Chester Kuhns, Sr. And Zelma (Henry) Kuhns. He was the husband of Georgia L. Kuhns, who preceded him in death in 2003.
Alfred graduated from Columbia High School, class of 1958. He retired from Kahn Lucas in 2002, where he worked as a supervisor in the piece goods department. He also spent time working as a cook for Bill's Restaurant. Alfred was a very active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Columbia and was known as "Father's right hand man." He loved to cook and garden, and enjoyed working on puzzles. He was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his Christmas cookies and peanut butter eggs, and for his famous expression, "Ain't that awful." Most of all, Alfred had so much love for his family, especially his granddaughter.
Alfred is survived by his daughters, Denise, wife of Bill Kaufhold; Teresa Kuhns; a granddaughter, Georgetta Kaufhold; and a brother, John Kuhns. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Chester Kuhns, Jr. and Vincent Kuhns.
Service details for Alfred are as follows: There will be a viewing from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, July 21, 2022; a viewing from 10am-11am on Friday, July 22, 2022; and a funeral service at 11AM on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia. Interment at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alfred's memory to any of the following organizations would be greatly appreciated: Columbia Food Bank, 340 Locust Street, Columbia; Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th Street, Columbia; St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1502 4th Ave., York, PA 17403. Arrangements by: Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com