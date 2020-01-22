Alfred R. "Rich" DeFalcis, Jr., 62, of Pequea, passed away late Sunday evening, January 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by immediate family, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Matilda (Feifer) DeFalcis and the late Alfred R. DeFalcis, Sr.
For over forty years, Rich found great joy working as a truck driver for former Yellow Freight and more recently for Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc. He enjoyed being outdoors; camping and going hunting. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and loved getting together with friends to watch the races.
In addition to his mother, Rich is survived by his daughters, Jadyn DeFalcis of Lancaster, Mckenna DeFalcis of Pequea, Samatha Capp, step daughters Makinsay Emery of Pequea, Rebecca Albino of Lititz, Sara Williams of North Carolina, and several other step children, as well as many step grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Mario DeFalcis and his wife Denise DeFalcis of Williamstown, NJ, and his long time girlfriend, Debra Angelo.
A viewing will take place from 5PM to 7PM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rich's memory may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17601. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
