Alfred J. Keller, "Al", 90, went home to be with the Lord on January 2, 2021 at Pleasant View Communities in Manheim. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Alfred J. and Edna (Stone) Keller. He was also the devoted husband of Lillie M. (Snyder) Keller for over 53 years.
In 1953, Al enlisted in the U.S. Army to honorably serve his country. He served as a Medical Aid man until his honorable discharge in 1955. Al also served his employer, AMP Inc., for more than 44 years. His last position was within AMP's Marketing group in Harrisburg.
Al truly had the gift of gab. He loved talking on the phone and meeting new people. He will fondly be remembered as a social butterfly, walking into a room of strangers and walking out with a room full of new friends. When he was not on the phone, he could be found puttering around the golf course or cheering for Penn State Football or the New York Yankees.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Lillie, daughter: Kim Styer (Steve) of Manheim, step sons: Jack Kline and Robert "Bob" Kline, both of Harrisburg, grandchildren: Jared Kline of Drexel Hill, Jonathan Kline of Linglestown, Jennifer Norman of Portland, OR, Sierra Good of Manheim and Dana Rabold of Refton and great-grandchildren: Bryce and Quinn. He was preceded in passing by his parents and half-brother, Dean Miller.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10AM. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 9AM until the time of the service. His service will be live streamed to his obituary at SnyderFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant View Communities Benevolent fund, pleasantviewcommunities.org/donate/