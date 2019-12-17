Alfred J. "Jim" Shay, Jr., 86, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Alfred J. Shay, Sr. and Sarah (Conley) Shay. Jim was the husband of Shirley L. (Musser) Shay for 65 years.
Jim proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Raybestos-Manhattan, Inc. in Manheim. Jim was an avid sports fan listening to Penn State and Philadelphia teams. He enjoyed listening to books on tape, fishing on the family camp in Perry County, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Shirley are four children, David Shay, husband of Connie of Elizabethtown, Brenda Gall, wife of Stanley of Elizabethtown, Daniel Shay, husband of Robin of Bainbridge and Debra Shay of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patsy Meinhart of Lititz and Nancy Harper of Brockport, PA.
Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jane McNitt, and a brother, Thomas Shay.
A funeral service honoring Jim's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, December 21, 2019 promptly at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM and again following the interment at the Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 S. Spruce St., Elizabethtown. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
