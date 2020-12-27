Alfred J. Heisler, 75, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 23, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Carmela V. (Mignogna) Heisler. He celebrated 46 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Lucy" (Trimble) Heisler.
Shortly after high school he proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was also a master welder for more than 40 years and will be remembered for more than 20 years of dedicated service at Burnham in Lancaster.
Al was a man that loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He will be fondly remembered for his kind and giving nature by helping anyone in need. He got along with everyone he met and had no problem striking up conversation with strangers. He also enjoyed attending McCaskey football and basketball games and watching Penn State football.
Affectionately known as Pap, King Pap or "The Big Dummy" by his grandchildren, spending time with his family was the most important thing to Al. He never missed an opportunity to teach his children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren his hunting and fishing skills. He also gave them their own special nicknames and made sure to attend all their school and sports events.
He will be sorely missed by his wife Lucy, daughter, Angel Wigman (Mike) of Ulysses, grandchildren: Michael Wigman Jr. "Duckman" (Tammy), Sandra L. Jones "Bug" (Patrick) and Jonathan Wigman "Weaselman", great-grandchildren: Maylyn "Maysie", Hayley "Fred", Ivan "Little Mike", Arianna "Airhead", Cheyanne "Shechey", Erika "Eka", Cayden "Porcupine", Adalynne "George", Raidyn "Skippy" and one on the way. He was preceded in passing by his parents and a sister, Carmela "Honey" Ruhl.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Rd., Gordonville, PA 17529, from 6:30-8:30PM. On Wednesday, December 30th, a funeral service will be held at the church at 12PM with a viewing held from 10AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network of Hershey, cmnhershey.org
