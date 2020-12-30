Alfred G. Stewart, 63, of York passed away surrounded by his adoring family on Christmas Day 2020. He was born in Fort Leonard Wood, MO to the late Charles and Anna Zivic Stewart. Alfred attended and graduated from Hempfield High School before studying welding at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in Mount Joy. He began SWF Industrial out of a one car garage which then grew to include over one hundred employees that were like family to him. Alfred was extremely hard working and loyal. He had a love for creating new things. Enjoyed nature as well as a passion for science that included astronomy, meteorology, and aviation; which led to him acquiring his pilot's license. Alfred was a loving father, grandfather, and brother who treasured spending time with his family.
Alfred leaves behind his children, Jennifer, wife of Brandon Stanchock of Hellam, Angela, wife of Ryan Hess of Landisville, Monica, wife of Matt Bowman of Mount Joy, Brad Stewart of York; his step daughter, Erika Bryson of York; five grandchildren, Alexis, Aiden, Caleb, Ariana, and Avery; three siblings, Rosie, Don, and Willy; his canine companion, Maisy. Alfred's children looked up to their dad with tons of love and respect. They will miss his strength, perseverance, stubbornness, love, sense of humor and his laughter. He will always remain in their hearts.
Visitation for Alfred will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4th 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. A graveside service will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia. If attending any events please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or www.alz.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville