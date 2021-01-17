Alfred "Fred" C. Palmer, 79, of Long Level, Wrightsville passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home on January 10th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Clark Dean Palmer and Irene Clara Ackerman. Fred was a graduate of Columbia High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, he began a career as an independent long haul truck driver and amassed more than three million miles of driving. Fred was also a lifetime Mason and avid outdoorsman who was a member of the Susquehanna Fish and Game and American Legion Post 469. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Columbia. He was affectionately known as "Pop" to his family. May he rest in peace.
Fred leaves behind his children, Ryan E. Cover of Mountville, Mitchell E. Cover of Lancaster, and Stefanie L. Margolis of Long Level, Wrightsville; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rita Palmer in 2013.
A graveside celebration of Fred's life, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 at Washington Boro Cemetery where Fred will be laid to rest with his late wife. If attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.