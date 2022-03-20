Alfred E. Slater, 92, passed away at Luther Acres on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was born in Sellersville, PA, to the late George and Florence (Godshall) Slater.
A graduate of Rothsville High School, Al served in the U.S. Navy onboard the Destroyer USS Strong (DD-758) during the Korean War.
Al enjoyed 64 years of marriage with his wife Sylvia (Wertsch) Slater. A very hard worker, Al was an electrical superintendent for 40 years for Quaker State Metals Howmet Alumax Alcoa in Lancaster, retiring in 1988. After retirement, Al and Sylvia lived in Slate Run. They moved back to Lititz in 2000.
He was a member of Cedar Run Baptist Church, and Hershey Hunting Camp in Cedar Run. While living in Slate Run, Al served as a Brown Township Supervisor, was a member of Brown Township Fire Company for several years, and was a member of the planning committee for what is now Pine Creek Rails to Trail. Al loved the mountains, nature, hunting, fishing, running his chain saw, and maintaining his bear feeder.
In addition to his wife Sylvia, Al is survived by a son, William D. Slater, husband of Charlene (Dotterer) of Lititz, and their children, Sarah, married to Melanie Gray of Ozark, AL, Laura, wife of Brian Ritchey of Middletown, and Samantha Slater of Ephrata; and a daughter, Amy, wife of Rob Barbour of Williamsport, and their children, Lydia Barbour of Williamsport, and Amanda, wife of Kyle Maxwell of Mechanicsburg.
Preceding Al in death were his brother George Slater, Jr; and his sisters, Georgia Jean Ellis, and Nancy Buttorf.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
