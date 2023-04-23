Alfred Drayovitch, Jr., age 73 of Quarryville, PA, passed away on April 13 at Hospice & Community Care Mount Joy, PA. Born in Palmerton, PA, he was the son of the late Alfred and Anna Papesh Drayovitch.
He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Willow Street, PA. He graduated from Daniel Boone High School, Birdsboro, PA in the Class of 1967, and Kutztown University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Al served as Borough Manager for Wyomissing, PA, Tyrone, PA, and most recently, Quarryville where he retired in 2013. He was a member of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs where he received the following awards: Thomas Chrostwaite in1993, Board of Directors in 2003 and Distinguished Service in 2013.
He held lifetime membership in the National Rifle Association, Trout Unlimited, Trapshooting Association, and the South End Gun Club. He was also a member of the Skerrett Masonic Lodge #343 in Cochranville. In his free time, he greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.
Surviving are 2 children: David Drayovitch of Tyrone, PA, and Jennifer Drayovitch of Williamsport, PA. Also surviving are 2 sisters: Joanne Craiker of Richardson, TX, and Judy, wife of Peter Culshaw, Reading, PA. Al is also survived by; nephews, Scott Killough, McKinney, TX, David Killough (Kelly), Van, TX, and Justin Killough (Mary), Grapeland, TX and a great-nephew Dakota Killough and great-niece Avery Killough, Van, TX.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, donate.cancer.org or sent to American Cancer Society P. O. Box 6074 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Friends are invited to share with the family in remembering Al's life at an informal gathering to be held in the social hall of Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 2-4 PM. shiveryfuneralhome.com