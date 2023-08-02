Alfred B. Traub, age 80 of Wilmington, formerly Lancaster. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Alfred was born in Philadelphia to the late Robert and Ida (Heisner) Traub.
He spent his working life sharing his passion and skill for Mathematics. He was a Teacher at Garnet Valley High School, Lower Merion High School, and Calvary Baptist High School. Alfred also taught Nuclear Physics at Peach Bottom Atomic Power station for several years, where he was responsible for onboarding all new hires to the company.
Alfred was a man of faith and a longtime active member of both Calvary Independent Church in Quarryville and Calvary Baptist Church in Lancaster.
Alfred was an avid Sports fan. He was a Collegiate Scholar Athlete and a starting pitcher for the West Chester University baseball team. He later went on to play in the Adult Baseball Delco League. He combined his passion for teaching and baseball as the head coach for the Garnet Valley High Baseball team for many years. Alfred was also a marathon runner and even participated in the 1st Philadelphia Distance Run. In his down time, he loved cheering on his favorite local sports teams, especially the Orioles and Eagles and could always be found reading one of the various local and national newspapers daily.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Eva Kay Traub.
He will be missed by his son, Carl Traub (Lauren); his daughter, Sarah Traub Eckman (Matthew); his former spouse, Constance Traub; his grandchildren, Henry Carl Traub and Stella Evangeline Traub, and his brother, Robert David Traub, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service for Alfred at Edgewood Memorial Park, 325 Baltimore Pike, Glenn Mills, PA 17432, on Friday, August 4 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to be made in Alfred's name to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, www.cmtausa.org