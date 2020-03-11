Alfons J. Raschke

Alfons Josef Raschke (83) of Lancaster passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Aachen, Germany, he was the son of the late Josef and Katherine (Freialdenhofen) Raschke. Alfons "Al" was the husband of Mary Anne (Mathiot) Raschke with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage this past May.
A current member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lancaster, Alfons originally attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia, PA where he lived after moving to the U.S. at age 14. Alfons also served in the National Guard from 1960 to 1966. He graduated from Millersville State College in 1967 with a degree in secondary education. After discovering that teaching was not his calling, he became an electrician and worked at Hamilton Watch (which became Bulova Technologies) for 30 years until his retirement in 1991.
Alfons was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Guys and Dolls Club in Lancaster, an active sportsman, and enjoyed vacationing near Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: son, Matthew Raschke husband of Tanya (Miller); grandsons, Maximillian and Zachary of Mountain View, California; and daughter, Mary Elizabeth Nikolaus wife of John Nikolaus; grandson, John, Jr. and granddaughter, Faith of Columbia and his brother-in-law, Joseph Mathiot husband of Janet (Adams). He was preceded in death by his 3 older sisters, Mary Bottstein, Kornelia Eder, and Bernadine Gable.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen P. Kelley as Celebrant. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service starting at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Joseph New Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512 and/or Hospice & Community Care, PO BOX 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by: Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home Inc., Columbia/Landisville.
To send online condolences or for more information please visit:
A living tribute »