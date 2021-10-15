Alexis C. Glick, 52, of York, passed away at home on September 19, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Jay Glick of Kingman, AZ, and the late Joanne (Sauder) Glick.
“Lexy” enjoyed walking her dog Marley, fishing at Susquehanna River and Lake Redman, selling merchandise on eBay, and shared her grandpa’s fondness for growing roses. She also looked forward to livestreaming with Manor Church every Sunday morning. She had a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Laken Delgado, wife of Brandon, and two grandchildren, all of Florida; several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; her companion, Ben Waltman and his children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Sauder Glick, grandparents, Benjamin and Catherine Glick, and Charles R. Sauder, Sr. and Betty Jane Sauder.
A living tribute »