Alexandria Lynn (Zurcher) Reynolds, 39, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of John Leigh Zurcher and the late Remonia Lynn (Dicken) Zurcher.
Alex graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 2000. She worked at Nordstrom in Elizabethtown. Alex loved spending time with her son. She enjoyed shopping for Coach purses and Nike shoes, and listening to classic rock and rap. She adored her Pitbull Suka, and her cat. Alex was deeply loved by her father, her son, and her friends; she will be greatly missed. She was a beautiful person, inside and out.
In addition to her father, Alex is survived by her son, Achilles Konner Marx, and her many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, her paternal grandparents, Walter Frank, Jr. and Edrie (Wegner) Zurcher, and maternal grandparents.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 6 PM to 8PM at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alex’s name to the Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County, or to the ASPCA.
