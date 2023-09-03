Alexander T. Poorman, 38, of Ephrata, died unexpectedly of natural causes on August 22, 2023. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on May 2, 1985, he was the son of Roger C. and Patricia A. Poorman.
Alex was a 1999 graduate of Our Mother of Perpetual Help School and 2003 graduate of Ephrata Senior High School. He was a 2007 graduate of Lebanon Valley College. He played football in both high school and college. Alex was a special education teacher for many years before continuing his education at Duquesne University School of Law, graduating in 2015.
Alex practiced law in Pittsburgh for approximately eight years before returning home this spring to join the Lancaster office of Cipriani & Werner, where he felt especially fulfilled and appreciated.
Alex enjoyed a variety of sports and outdoor activities. Alex was also an animal lover and had many pets during his lifetime, with his most recent partner in crime being Spots the cat. Alex's world was big because of his love of learning (especially history) and travel. Everyone who knew him considered him to be one of the most well-read, intelligent, and thoughtful people they knew.
He is survived by his parents, Roger and Patricia; brother, Roger P. Poorman (Stephanie); grandmother, Fern I. Poorman; aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends. He was a great son, brother, and friend, and was always willing to help family and friends at a moment's notice.
A service will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 1PM from the Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd, 890 Isabel Drive, Lebanon. The family will receive visitors starting at noon on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Interment will follow at Covenant Greenwood Cemetery in Ebenezer, PA. For other information, please call 717-272-4634 or to submit an online condolence visit http://www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.
Porterfield-Scheid
Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services, Lebanon
Browse »