Alexander Kyle Twardowski, 27, of Norway, MI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.
Alex was born February 9, 1995, in Phoenixville, PA, the son of Stephen and Dawn (LaFountain) Twardowski. After graduating from Pequea Valley High School in 2013, he spent eight years serving in the United States Marine Corps and also earned an associate degree in electrical and instrumentation technology through Chattahoochee Technical College. On October 3, 2020, he married Lauren Carobine in Florence, WI. He worked at Verso Paper and enjoyed walks in the woods with their dog, Murphy, hunting, fishing, and watching sports.
Along with his parents, Alex is survived by his wife, Lauren; his maternal grandmother, Kathleen LaFountain; in-law, Jean (James) Carobine; a brother, Christopher Twardowski; and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24th at the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home in Iron Mountain. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Michael March will officiate. Entombment will be in Iron Mountain Cemetery Park. The Uren-Cooper-Johnson American Legion Post 50 will conduct military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CLC Hospice Unit at the V.A. Hospital in Iron Mountain.
