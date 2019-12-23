Alexander J. Kepiro, 87, of Lancaster, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in River Ryan, Cape Breton Island, Novia Scotia to the late Stephen and Mary (Bihary) Kepiro. Alex celebrated 37 years of marriage with his wife Judy A. (Fultz) Kepiro last January 31st.
A self-made man and entrepreneur, Alex owned a painting business for many years, as well as a used car lot and an antique business.
Having a compassion for older people, Alex loved to share his Faith in God with others. He worshipped at Calvary Church. Alex enjoyed a family trip to Mexico and a Caribbean cruise.
In addition his wife Judy, Alex is survived by his son Bob Kepiro, husband of Lori (Demming) of Smoketown, daughter Deb, wife of Rick Reinhart of Lancaster, daughter Linda, wife of Michael Martin of Lancaster and son Kevin "Kip" Lines, husband of Katy (Drage) of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren, Jason Harmes, Shelley Hoover, Ryan Martin, Tara Jones, Sheldon Kepiro, Jill Nolt and Brian and Patrick Lines; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Tebor and Stephen Kepiro. Alex was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kelly Kepiro, sister Pearl Veres and brother Joseph Kepiro.
Alex's family will greet friends from 12 to 2 PM, followed by a celebration of his life at 2 PM, with Pastor Paul Thompson officiating, on Thursday, December 26th at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Private interment will be in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Kindly consider a contribution to Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Christ's Home Children's Services, 3182 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, PA 17562-9602 or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Dr., Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
