Alexander G. Myers, 17, of Ephrata, PA, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alexander was a senior at Ephrata High School. He was also completing the Heavy Equipment Operation program at Lancaster CTC, and he worked part time at High Concrete in Denver.
He loved to dream big and talk about what he wanted to do in the future. He had an endless ability to make people laugh and was not afraid to look ridiculous in pursuit of a joke. Alexander was not afraid to stand out and never tried to be anything but himself.
He enjoyed video games like League of Legends and Diablo, reading fantasy and sci fi novels, watching horror movies, and listening to heavy metal music. He liked to travel, attend concerts, play pool, cook, and landscape.
Alexander is survived by his mother, Brandy E. (Leach) Etterman, wife of Joshua Etterman; his father, John W. Myers, Jr., companion of Val Messner; a stepsister, Elisabeth; two stepbrothers, Lucas and Caplin; maternal grandparents Gregory D. and Tanya M. (Pfaltz) Leach; paternal grandparents John W. Myers, Sr. And Donna M. (Weidman) Myers. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 6-8 PM on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
To offer condolences, please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »