Alexander "Bill" Gerz

Alexander W. "Bill" Gerz, 61, of Manheim Twp., passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital following an extended illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Frances A. Gerz and his companion Jane Brady of Lancaster, and the late Judy L. (Ferguson) Gerz who passed in 2020.
Bill was a 1979 graduate of Manheim Twp High School. Over the years he worked for several local companies, including Blue Ridge Communications and Clair Brothers Audio. He most recently drove truck for Crystal Springs Water Co. He was exceptionally good with electronics, enjoyed snowmobiling and flying in helicopters. He especially loved spending time in Potter County with his father and his faithful canine partner, Gus.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory can be made to the 2nd Chance for Life Rescue, 636 Mulberry Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com