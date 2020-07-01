Alex J. "Joe" Farley, 68 of 404 Chestnut St., Columbia, PA passed away on June 28, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the companion of Jane Saxinger for 46 years. Born in Columbia, PA on May 2, 1952 he was the son of the late William and Anne Reese Cannon. Joe was a retired construction worker for Local #158. He was an avid fisherman and Kansas City Chiefs fan. Joe was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church in Columbia, PA.
In addition to his companion, surviving are sisters: Jochebet Farley, Terrie Edmond, and Deborah Cannon, all of Columbia, PA, brother: Jeffrey Cannon of Lancaster, PA, godson: Terry Farley of Georgia, goddaughter: Shalondra Hartman of Columbia, PA, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by the following siblings: Melvin Cannon, Gardner Cannon, Charles Farley, Linda Farley, Catherine Jones, Walter Farley, Larry Farley, Michael Cannon, Anthony Cannon, and Kevin Cannon.
Funeral Services for Joe will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00AM (VIEWING: 10:00AM – 11:00AM) with Rev. Patricia McAllister and Rev. Adrian Boxley officiating. Interment will follow in Habecker's Mennonite Cemetery. Because of COVID-19, when entering the Funeral Home face masks will be required. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Mt. Zion AME Church, 222 S. 5th St., Columbia, PA 17512 or to DaVita Suburban Campus Dialysis, 2100 Harrisburg Pike 3rd Floor, Lancaster, PA 17601-2644.
A living tribute »