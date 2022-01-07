Aleta L. Lake, 74, of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Neptune, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Frances (Lykes) Megill. She was the loving wife of the late Paul C. Lake who passed away in October 2021. Aleta enjoyed going to auctions, car shows, and watching QVC and Days of Our Lives. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Lea Winiavski, Reinholds, Mari wife of Greg “Skip” Hoffmann, Manheim, five grandchildren; Alexis, Jacob, Hailey, Justin, Caitlin, three great-grandchildren; Renesmee, Leviathan, Aubree, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold “Butchy” Megil, Jr.
Services are private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »