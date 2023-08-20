Alene Louise Roosen, 85, of Lancaster, and formerly of New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Rhea S. Roosen.
Alene graduated from Ridgewood High School in NJ. She worked as an office assistant for various companies. She was an avid gardener, volunteered at the Lititz Library, and was a fund-raiser for the library. Alene loved all kinds of art, was brilliant at completing puzzles, enjoyed writing, playing cards and was truly a kind soul.
Alene is survived by her brother-in-law, James Grimsley, and nephews Ted Grimsley and Larry Grimsley (Heather). She was preceded in death by her sister Jeanne Grimsley in March 2023.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
A living tribute »