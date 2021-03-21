Aleda P. Loughman, 88, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at her home with her family. Born in Newlin Twp., Chester County, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey J. and Maggie Lee Wilson Poole.
Aleda began her employment at Somat Corporation as a secretary and was promoted several times during her 39 years of employment. She held the title of President for the 10 years prior to her retirement in 1996.
She was very involved in her community, serving as Chairman of the board of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry for 2 years and as a Director on the Board of Penn Mutual Insurance Company for 8 years. She received the Woman of Achievement award sponsored by the March of Dimes and the BEN (Best Entrepreneur) award for the manufacturing category. Giving speeches at various colleges and high schools to encourage young people by sharing her successful career was one of her favorite things to do. Cryptograms, crossword puzzles, reading and cooking were a few of her hobbies.
Aleda is survived by her daughters: Valerie J. Byorick of Lancaster and Janet L. married to Jean Luc Sandillon of Columbia; her grandchildren, Nicholas J. Byorick, and Chris and Marie Genilyn Sandillon; her two great-grandchildren Sofia and Gloria Sandillon, and her siblings.
Services will be private. Please make contributions in Aleda's memory to the American Cancer Society.
To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
