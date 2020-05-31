Alecia Marie Ratliff, 22, of Akron, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
She was born in Ephrata to Charles E. Ratliff, Jr. and Denise (Derstler) Ratliff.
Alecia was a receptionist for Hilton Gardens, Lancaster and Patient First, Lancaster. She graduated from Ephrata High School, class of 2016. Alecia was a selfless person who loved animals and spending time with family at the cabin, "Stony Brook Lodge." She also enjoyed kayaking, hiking, working out and body building.
In addition to her parents, Alecia is survived by a brother, Christopher E. Ratliff; paternal grandfather, Charles, Sr., husband of Linda Ratliff; paternal grandmother, Cheryl Ratliff, companion of Brian Kitchenoff; maternal grandfather, David Derstler and step-mother, Karen Ratliff.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Joyce Derstler.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
