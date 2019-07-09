Aldo "Al" Celotto, 75, of Pequea, danced his way into heaven, on July 6, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, but raised in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Antonino and Palma Celotto. He was the loving husband of Joanne Celotto for 42 years.
Al proudly served in the United States Air Force, oftentimes sharing stories with his children. His hobbies included cooking, which was featured in LNP, playing poker, telling jokes, fishing, crabbing, clamming, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a strong advocate for pre-born children and led his family in the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. He volunteered with DADD'S, Knights of Columbus, 40 Days for Life, Promise Keepers and 700 Club. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife, Al is survived by his 2 sisters, Anna Rutigliano and Mary Scotto of NY, 12 children, Thomas A. Celotto husband of Mandie of FL, Kim wife of Mark Whitaker of FL, Athena C. wife of Greg Lavelle of PA, Marie P. wife of Robin Dermo of PA, Kahlil Celotto husband of Shelly of PA, Thomas Celotto husband of Lucy of PA, Anthony Celotto of PA, Annie Celotto of PA, Jason Celotto of CO, George Celotto of PA, Raymond Celotto of PA, Ohnika Celotto of PA, 17 grandchildren, 6 nieces and 5 nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Alfonso Celotto and sister Josephine LaCava.
A Viewing will take place from 6-8PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 8PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. A Viewing will continue from 10-11AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Al will be laid to rest at Conestoga UM Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Al's memory may be made to the National March for Life, 1012 14 St. NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20005 or marchforlife.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com