Alden C. "Al" Transue, 84, of Mountville, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was the husband of Merlyn L. Mosemann Transue with whom he would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on July 27, 2020, and with whom he raised four children: Scott, Steve, Brenda, and Dave. He was also blessed with eleven grandchildren and one of his greatest blessings was his 19 great-grandchildren.
He was born in Bethlehem, son of the late Clair and Edith Meyer Transue. Al was an only child who survived Polio while in Junior High School and later went on to play varsity football at McCaskey High School where he graduated in 1954. It was there that he met his wife. He went to work at age 18 to support his family at Armstrong World Industries for 42 years as a lab technician and retired as a purchasing agent in 1994. After Armstrong, he worked part time for over 20 years at the Manheim Auto Auction where he made many new friends. Later in life, long after his personal athletic achievements, those of his children and work career were over, his great-grandchildren provided him with pure joy, laughter, innocence and unconditional love. He moved his family to Mountville when he was 21 years old and was active in the community his entire life.
Al was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for over 50 years; the Mountville Lions Club for over 40 years, where he received the Melvin Jones Humanitarian Award and helped with numerous events over his more than 60 years in the community. In his mid-twenties, he became a key part of the Mountville Youth Programs, coaching both football and baseball. He graciously gave his time and wisdom to help shape and influence young boys who later became fathers and coaches themselves.
Al, along with several other men in the community, were instrumental in creating a place where all youngsters could play baseball, helping to carve out a diamond in an old pasture, enabling all young kids to enjoy and learn the game of baseball. Golf was one of his greatest passions, having loved playing with many friends and family. He especially loved his annual trips to Myrtle Beach and the camaraderie with his sons, son-in-law, grandsons, and many close friends. He enriched the lives of many people and had countless friends. Al was an avid card player, with a quick wit and keen eye. He especially loved pinochle and enjoyed his last game only a few days before he passed away. Al was truly a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Due to the current health restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service, honoring Al, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
