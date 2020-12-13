Aldean "Al" Hamilton

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7
Al Hamilton, 91, of Manheim, passed away peacefully but suddenly on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at UPMC Lititz. He has now joined Betty in Heaven. He was born in Carnwath, Clearfield County, PA and was the son of the late Thomas and Dora (Freeman) Hamilton, Sr. Al was preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty Mae (Beers) Hamilton, in 2008. They were married on July 28th, 1950.
Al was a self-made, self-employed businessman and visionary. His business resume spanned from the coal industry to a successful 410 Sprint car team owner to being a successful real estate investor. He accomplished all of this with a 10th grade education. For 20 plus years he owned and operated Al Hamilton Contracting in Clearfield County, PA which was known to be the 2nd largest bituminous coal production company in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He was a race car legend with 436 wins in the fiercely competitive 410 Sprint car ranks throughout the central Pennsylvania region and across the United States. Al was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and The Eastern Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame, and the York County Racing Club Hall of Fame due to his immense success as owner of the famed Red #77. He was a member of The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing (EMMR). Al was also recognized throughout the Clearfield County region for his domination as a race car driver during the 1950's and 60's driving what was then recognized as a modified car. He also enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling and car collecting. He would say his greatest achievement was his family.
He was a member of the Assembly of God Church. Al served on several church boards and was an influential donor and volunteer in the missionary sector. He had a gift of recognizing other's needs and his kindness and generosity spanned the globe and generations. Many came to him to ask for advice and guidance and he gave it willingly
He is survived by three daughters, Coleen Clark, wife of Daniel, of East Petersburg, Gayle Gearhart, wife of Chip, of Manheim, Carolyn Hindy, wife of Gerry, of Springfield, MO, and a son, Timothy Hamilton, husband of Marcia, of Lititz. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, Beth (Ray) Byers, Curtis (Adora) Clark, Brenda (Chris) Sipel, Adam Gearhart, Joshua Hamilton, Julie (Matt) Weidman, Leah (Jackson) Capel, Lydia (Darren) Elder, Gabriela (Geremy) Labrador, Chloe (DJ) King, 18 great-grandchildren, Garrett (Lisa), and Peyton Clark, Paige (fiancé Derek) Byers, Lyndsey Byers, Lily, Charlie, and Bode Sipel, Hannah and Jaxson Gearhart, Laila and Cole Hamilton, Luke, Joel, Benjamin, and Gabriel Weidman, London and Sawyer Elder, and Action Capel and one great-great-grandchild, Verity Clark. Al is also survived by two brothers, Rev. Thomas Hamilton, of Altoona, Edward Hamilton, husband of Barbara, of Philipsburg, a sister, Vivian Fleming, of Jersey Shore, PA, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Hamilton and two grandsons, Aldean Gearhart and Joel Hamilton.
As we are all aware life is currently anything but normal and we struggled to adapt in the circumstances. We have a small private service planned at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory and interment in Clearfield County, PA planned for Dad before the close of 2020 so that we may bring some measure of closure to this chapter. It is our plan and hope to have a "Celebration of Life Event/Party" just as Dad would want it, sometime in mid-April near his birthday of April 14, 2021. We promise to give Dad the proper send off, honor his life's successes and we want each and every person whose life or lives were impacted by his to be a part of this. As soon as we have confirmation on the details, we will be sure to post those details on social media and through multiple other sources. In the meantime, each of us, Coleen, Gayle, Tim and Carolyn would like to offer our deepest gratitude to all who have sent their condolences through text messages, calls, social media posts, flowers and cards. You have made this period of grieving much easier and you have honored our Dad in an unprecedented way. We are grateful for each of you and so grateful for the legacy that our Dad has left for us. With our deepest appreciation, Coleen, Gayle, Tim and Carolyn.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Al's memory to Convoy of Hope: https://www.convoyofhope.org, National Sprint Car Hall of Fame: https://www.sprintcarhof.com, Eastern Museum of Motor Sports: https://emmr.org and Curtis Clark (Al's grandson battling CLL) https://www.gofundme.com/f/ppnzt6-curtis-clark-our-warrior
