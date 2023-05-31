Alberto M. Apacible, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, May 27 2023. He was the husband of Rosario Reprado Apacible, with whom he shared 17 years of marriage this past May 26th. Born in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of the late Jose Apacible, Sr. and Maria Panganiban Apacible. He was preceded in death by his brother Jose Apacible, Jr and his first wife, Lucrecia H. Apacible who is mother to Marie Louise and Edward Joseph.
Alberto had served as the vice president for the former Republic National Bank in New York, with a 40- year career in banking services. Prior to coming to the United States in 1970, he had been an attorney in the Philippines.
An accomplished and ranked chess player, he had been a member of the Pfizer Chess Team in New York. He also was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling. A devout Catholic, Alberto was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister and lector.
Alberto is survived by his children: Marie Louise married to Thomas Legg of Huntersville, NC, and Edward Joseph married to Kelly Simpson-Apacible of Marlboro, NJ; his grandchildren Grace, Emmy and Sebastian, and by his siblings Carmencita Apacible Escobar and Ricardo Apacible.
Friends will be received on Monday, June 5, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 10-11 AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at the above address, to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 or to PAN Foundation, PO Box 716408, Philadelphia, PA, 19171 (pan foundation.org). To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com