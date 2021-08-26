Alberto Herminio Carzola Santamaria

Alberto Herminio Carzola Santamaria, 74, of Akron, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Havana, Cuba, to the late Manuel and Ana (Santamaria) Carzola and was the husband of Alison H. (Hamilton) Carzola with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.

He was a member and deacon at Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ephrata.

Alberto was a Spanish teacher for Conestoga Valley Middle School and Conestoga Christian School. He received his master's degree in Spanish from Millersville University. Alberto loved helping people and helping to take care of his grandchildren and in-laws. He had a passion for cars, loved Cuban food and was a fan of all the Philadelphia sports teams.

In addition to his wife, Alberto is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, wife of Jason Herr; his son, Jason, husband of Stephanie Carzola; five grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan, Brody, Hollyann and Marin and his brother, Manuel, husband of Lupe Carzola.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster. A joint funeral service for Alberto and his mother-in-law, Marjorie Hamilton, will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Kevin Sheahan and Dr. John Light officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining Westminster Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Aug 28
Visitation
Saturday, August 28, 2021
9:30AM-11:00AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2151 Oregon Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
Aug 28
Service
Saturday, August 28, 2021
11:00AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2151 Oregon Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 Church Avenue
P.O. Box 92
Ephrata, PA 17522
717-733-2472
www.stradlingfuneralhome.com

