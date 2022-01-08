Alberta R. Harnish went to her heavenly home on January 5th at 99 years old.
She was retired from RCA. She was a member of the Foursquare Gospel Church for over 50 years, where she taught Sunday School, and was involved in the Food Pantry for many years. She also made over 25,000 Gospel Bracelets used in the mission field for Foursquare Missions Press.
She is survived by 7 children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Proceeded her in death was her husband, Charles W. Harnish, her children, Cathleen, James, and Charles.
