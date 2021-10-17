Alberta M. Gilgore, age 92 of Narvon, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles W. "Sonny" Gilgore who passed away on March 23, 2006. Born in West Salisbury Township, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Elizabeth Stoltzfus Diem. Alberta was a member of First Baptist Church of Pequea where she served as a Sunday school teacher and a prayer warrior. In her free time, she loved cooking and gardening. She is survived by 3 children: Ann M. wife of the late Barry Kauffman of Kinzers, Charles W. "Butch" Jr. husband of Doris Giglore, and Audrey G. wife of Robert Wolpert, both of Narvon, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Ted Diem of New Holland, Arlene Ream of Gap, Sadie Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, and Robert "Bobby" Diem of Narvon. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings.
Funeral Service will take place at First Baptist Church of Pequea, 6062 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, on Tuesday, October 19th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastors Patrick Audia and Clint Shondelmyer will be officiating. Burial will be private in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alberta's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com