Alberta J. "Bertie" Fisher, 80, of New Providence, formerly of Peach Bottom, passed on to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She was the beloved wife of Carl Phil Fisher, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alberta Ruth (Felser) Harnish.
Bertie was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1962. She began her working career with Hamilton Watch and transitioned over the years to Bulova Technologies and, most recently, L3 Communications, where she retired with over 40 years of service.
In her high school years, Bertie was a good athlete and a good swimmer, and in her later years she still enjoyed going to the pool and going for walks. For leisure, Bertie enjoyed assembling puzzles and was known for putting the pieces together quickly.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Brian (Shelby) Fisher, of New Providence, and Jeff Fisher, of Quarryville; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Justin) Adams, Brandon (Olivia) Fisher, and Brittney (J.C.) Woerth; great-grandchildren, Jovi Adams and Colton Woerth; sisters, Elise Spayd, of Lancaster, Charlotte (Gary) Elliott, of Myrtle Beach, SC, Sandy (John) Loyd, of Clinton, IA, and Pauline (James) Burrus, of Houston, TX; brothers, Marty Harnish, of Lancaster, and Steve (Shelley) Harnish, of Myrtle Beach, SC; and a family friend, Andrea Zimmerman, of Prospect Park, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cathleen Harnish, and brothers, James and Charlie Harnish.
A Memorial Service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 West Christine Road, Nottingham, PA 19362, with a time to visit with the family following the service.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bertie's memory to the American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: