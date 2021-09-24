Albert W. Gillis, Jr. passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster at the age of 79. Albert was the son of the late Albert W. Gillis, Sr. and the late Mary (Blinkovitch) Gillis. Albert was the husband of Gladys (Hoover) Gillis.
Albert was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Albert graduated with an Associate's Degree and worked as a System Engineer at IBM Corporation for 30 years until his retirement in 1993. Hobbies of Albert included antique auto restoring, model railroads, was an all-around rail buff, and enjoyed collecting model trains. Albert was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Assembly, Model A Restorer Club (MARC), Antique Auto Club of America (AACA), Red Rose Antique Auto club, and the Lincoln Zephyr Owners Club (LZOC), American Legion Post #34, and Mount Joy Sportsmen's Association. Albert also spent his time volunteering at the Hershey Auto Museum and Strasburg Railroad Museum. He loved western movies and was an avid golfer.
He will be missed by his loving wife, Gladys, daughters, Lisa, wife of Dave Renninger, of Binghamton, NY, and Lori, wife of Chris Smith, of Binghamton, NY. Step sons, Michael McCarthy, of Colorado, and Jeremiah McCarthy, of NYC. Albert will also be missed by 5 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11 AM with The Rev. Daniel Powell as Celebrant. Visitation will occur between 10 AM to 11AM prior to Mass. Interment will be held in Binghamton, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, at www.stjude.org.
