Albert S. Eberly, 80, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at home.
He was born in West Lampeter Township to the late Charles and Josephine E. (Snook) Eberly and was the husband of Betty J. (Winters) Eberly with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
He was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ.
Albert was a concrete finisher for E&G Concrete. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Era. He loved the companionship of his co-workers, friends, and family whether on the job site, in the woods waiting for a deer, or playing cards with others. He enjoyed playing his guitar, mandolin, and harmonica. He also loved woodworking and creating with his hands. He was often found holding a camera at his grandchildren's events.
In addition to his wife, Albert is survived by two children, Cheryl M., wife of Ronald Knier, Eric A., husband of Kathy Eberly; six grandchildren; six siblings, Ella S. Eberly, John S. Eberly, William S. Eberly, Jean S. Hollinger, Donald S. Eberly, Dorothy S. Mumper and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Daphne L. Hammer; a sister, Esther Schaeffer and a brother, Raymond Eberly.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 1 to 2PM at Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 East Main Street, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor Katie Jackson officiating. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Albert's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
