Son of Henri Albert and Mary Jane Girard, born in Dearborn, MI and raised in Montreal Canada. Husband to his loving wife, Charlotte Jane, who passed 12 days prior to his death. Father of four children who loved him dearly; Jacqueline Burhman, Kathleen Girard, Susan Fenelli and Gregory Girard. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three step children David, Cheryl and John.
As a young man Albert served in the Air Force of the United States as a First Class Airman. Worked for Thiokol Chemical Corp and before his retirement from Budd Company, he was the Union representative who negotiated with management on behalf of his fellow employees.
He lived in Levittown, PA raised his four children with his first wife, Catherine Brennan. Years Later Albert meets the love of his life, Charlotte. Upon retirement they moved to a more quiet life in Ephrata, PA, and most recently they moved to Sunrise of Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Albert developed a passion for auctions, refurbished antique clocks, collecting figurines. We would like to thank their many neighbors who helped Albert and Charlotte in their time of need.
