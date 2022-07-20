Albert P. LaCasse, Jr., age 55, entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, July 15, 2022. Albert was born in Providence, R.I. to Albert P. LaCasse, Sr and Lucille LaCasse.
Albert was a Supervisor of Multi Product Services for Paychex. When not working, Albert loved cooking, listening to music, doing arts and crafts, and making silk flower arrangements.
In addition to his mother, Albert is survived by his husband Wally Glassmoyer of Willow Street, his brother Steven LaCasse, his niece Ciara DiBiase and uncle, Larry Ruggiero all of Rhode Island.
Albert is preceded in death by his father, Albert P. LaCasse, Sr.
Family will receive friends Friday July 22, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. 17543 from 11 AM to 1 PM with a celebration of Albert's life starting at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Schreiber Pediatrics, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Online condolences may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com