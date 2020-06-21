Albert "Sonny" DeRenzis entered into rest in his 91st year on June 17th, 2020. He was the husband of Renata DeRenzis having been married 66 years last August. He was born in NYC and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 and met his wife while stationed in Heidelberg Germany. While there he took a course at their University for electronics. His love of fixing things continued throughout his life.
Al worked for the U.S. Postal Service first as a mail handler, foreman, and retired at age 55 as a superintendent of automation in the main General Post Office in NYC. In 1987 they moved to Lancaster. In his retirement he enjoyed walking, feeding the birds, and cooking Italian food. Al also enjoyed volunteering his time delivering meals for Millersville Area Meals On Wheels.
He will be lovingly missed by his son, John, husband of Joanne DeRenzis, of Lancaster; daughter, Marianne Anderson of Patchogue, NY; and daughter, Christina, wife of Paul Parlato, of Lynbrook, NY. He was "PopPop" as well to 5 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, and "Opa" to 3 great-granddaughters.
Funeral Services will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Albert's memory to Millersville Area Meals On Wheels, 121 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
