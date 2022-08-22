Albert M. Orth, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Wellspan York Hospital.
He was born in Harrisburg to the late Albert O. and Elizabeth (Beischroft) Orth and was the husband of Karen (Begley) Orth with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
Albert was the director of Human Resources for Bible Center Ministries. He was a graduate of Williamstown High School and Theil College, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. In his younger years he enjoyed playing tennis and acting in high school plays. He was a talented writer, and an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He was happy to be spending his later years with his family, especially watching "Everybody Loves Raymond" with his son.
Albert will be remembered as a kind, generous, and giving individual, and a servant to his Lord.
In addition to his wife, Albert is survived by his son, Brian Orth and his brother, David Orth.
A memorial service will be held be held at a later date. Inurnment will private in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
