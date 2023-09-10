Albert M. Leanza, 91, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Al was born in Staten Island, NY, to the late Pasquale S. and Virginia T. (Ragonese) Leanza.
Al shared 58 years of marriage with his wife, Dolores A. (Mathiot) Leanza, who preceded him in death in 2018. A graduate of Lititz High School, Al pursued his bachelor's degree at Millersville State Teachers College and his master's degree at Temple University. He was an Army veteran and served in Alaska during the Korean War.
For 36 years, Al dedicated himself to educating generations of students as a math teacher in the School District of Lancaster. He began his career at Edward Hand Middle School and later continued teaching at J. P. McCaskey High School, retiring at the age of 62. His enthusiastic and engaging teaching style endeared him to countless students.
Al was a devoted father and grandfather. He was known for his loving, generous, and accepting nature. He cherished spending time with his family and even at 91, continued to entertain and play with his grandchildren.
Al was an avid fan of the Eagles and Dodgers. He was thrilled to witness the first Eagles Super Bowl victory in 2018. He enjoyed playing poker and pinochle with lifelong friends.
He was a faithful parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Al will be lovingly missed by his six children: Melissa Leanza, Maria Leanza (Shedleski), Terese L. (wife of Daniel Weinlader), Krista L. (wife of Bill Chalfant), Scott Leanza (husband of Rachel), and Tony Leanza (husband of Kristine); 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Al was preceded in death by his siblings, Lou Kuske, Dorothy Logie, Edward Leanza, and Frank Leanza.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, with The Rev. Daniel F. X. Powell as Celebrant. Prior to the service, Al's family will receive family and friends from 12:30 to 2 pm at the church. Private interment in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Columbia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Albert will forever be remembered for his unwavering love and kindness that touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.
